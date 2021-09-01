CARPHA worker tests positive for covid19

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) office in Port of Spain FILE PHOTO -

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) says one of its workers at its Port of Spain office has tested positive case for the covid19 virus.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday, the agency said the Chief Medical Officer has been informed and the worker has been isolated. Workspaces have been sanitised and work contacts have been tested and quarantined.

“The individual is currently receiving appropriate care and we wish our staff member a speedy recovery.

“At this time, because all measures are in place and being followed according to the CARPHA workplace protocol for covid19, we can assure you that this event will not affect the operations or services provided by CARPHA.”

The agency said its covid19 workplace protocol is regularly updated as scientific information on the evolving pandemic is gathered.