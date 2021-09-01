Carenage police catch 39 Venezuelans entering Trinidad and Tobago illegally

In this November 11, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan migrants arrive illegally at Los Iros beach, Erin. FILE PHOTO/LINCOLN HOLDER -

POLICE arrested 39 Venezuelans – 18 men, nine women and 12 children – on Tuesday after they were caught entering the country illegally.

Police reports said Carenage police got information which led them to Alcan Bay and the Crew’s Inn marina, where they saw the group trying to enter the grounds. Police said the group scattered when they approached, running off in separate directions, so police had to chase them.

The 39 were subsequently detained and processed.

The police found contraband items including limes, various brands of alcohol, cigarettes, and cheese on them.

The 39 were handed over to the Coast Guard at the Chaguaramas Heliport. After being quarantined they will be repatriated.