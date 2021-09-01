Captain Bravo happy with Patriots' perfect start

Dwayne Bravo (R) of Saint Kitts & Nevis Patriots celebrates the dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer (L) of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 5, at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Saturday, in Basseterre, St Kitts. patriots won by eight wickets. - via CPL T20

ST KITTS/NEVIS Patriots captain Dwayne Bravo is happy with the perfect start from his squad in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Patriots have won all three of their matches – once against Barbados Royals and two against Guyana Amazon Warriors. They will be seeking a fourth win against the Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday evening.

All the matches in the 2021 CPL will be staged at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

During an online media interview on Monday, Bravo, who joined the Patriots earlier this year after a lengthy stint with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), said, “It’s good to start the season on a positive note. This CPL is going to be very challenging because of the schedule.

“For me, it’s a new team but it’s players who I’ve played with before and who I’ve played against,” he added. “It’s good I was able to hit the ground running. We have a very good coach in Simon Helmot. Both of us worked together in the past (2014-2016 with the then-Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel) so we understand each other, we have that captain-coach kind of bond and we’re just happy to start well.”

Asked about the reason for the team’s unbeaten start, the veteran all-rounder replied, “The guys are just hungry for success.”

Evergreen batsman Chris Gayle, who also rejoined the Patriots after the 2020 CPL, missed the games against the Amazon Warriors due to injury.

“We’ll love to have him back, but we (will) allow him to make that decision,” said Bravo. The physio and Chris have worked very closely. He’s eager to get back on the park because we know he’s going to contribute when he gets back, and he’s only going to make our team stronger. As a captain, I’m looking forward to his return.”

The Amazon Warriors defeated the TKR by nine runs in the tournament’s opening fixture last Thursday. Both teams will meet each other on Wednesday morning.

In an interview on Monday, Pooran said, “We started really good against TKR but I’m disappointed, losing back-to-back games against St Kitts/Nevis Patriots.

“They played really good and utilised the conditions to the best of their abilities. In those two games, we didn’t bat really good.”

Concerning the Amazon Warriors’ pace attack, Pooran said, “We expect a lot from Naveen-ul-Haq and Romario Shepherd. It’s unfortunate (Romario) couldn’t play after that first game, that set us back a little bit. Nial Smith is a bit inexperienced in a high-pressured tournament, it’s a bit challenging as well. We’re coping with it.”