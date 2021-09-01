Cabinet retreat begins in Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a press conference on August 17 in Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers -

CABINET met on Wednesday in Tobago for the start of a three-day retreat to discuss the upcoming national budget among other matters.

Up to news time, there was no official word about what was discussed on the opening day.

The Prime Minister is chairing the retreat, which is being held at his official Tobago residence in Blenheim. Newsday understands ministers started arriving shortly before 8 am.

The agenda is expected to include planning and future spending, including using some $644 million in IMF funding to help small and medium-sized enterprises struggling with the effects of the covid19 pandemic.

Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga told Newsday recently the Cabinet will review its performance in the current fiscal year – which finishes at the end of the month – and make projections for the new financial year.