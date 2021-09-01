Aunt of Moruga murder victim, 64: He was a sweetbread, a nice child

Godfrey Joefield from Basse Terre Moruga was discovered murdered in a forested area in Moruga - Lincoln Holder

A 64-year-old man has been chopped and killed in a makeshift camp in a forested area in Moruga.

Police found the partially burnt body of Godfrey “Jahfrey” Joefield, 64, on Tuesday evening.

Relatives last spoke to him on Monday.

The father of one, he lived at Basse Terre Village in Moruga. He had been working as a watchman and a labourer, on agricultural land near Basse Terre.

His aunt Debra Douglas, of Figarie Trace in Basse Terre, recalled she got the news at about 6 pm on Tuesday.

“My aunt, Gladys, saw me and asked if I was all right and if I heard what happened. I was by my cousin.

"My nephew never interfered with anyone. He was a nice child. Not because he died I am saying that. He was a sweetbread,” Douglas said, trying to hold back tears.

“By the grace of God, Jahfrey will get justice for his murder.

"His only fault was drinking. When he drinks, he loved to cook."

She added, "No stranger would go so far in the bush and kill him.”

Joefield’s brother Ricardo Joefield recalled that about a month ago, a man owed his brother money. When he asked the man for it, the man instead hit and injured him.

“Abuse does start one way, and it could escalate. Jahfrey said his foot was swollen after the man hit him.

"I cannot say how much money the man was owing him. He told our brother in Sangre Grande about it,” Ricardo said.

Ricardo believes last month’s incident may be linked to the murder.

Homicide Bureau Region III and Moruga police visited the scene. No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.