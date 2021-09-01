Arouca man gunned down at home

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

A 22-year-old Arouca man was shot dead at home on Tuesday night.

Police said Secion Malchan was at home at Cato Terrace, Bon Air North, Windy Hill, Arouca, at around 9.20 pm when a gunman ran in and shot him several times before running away.

A relative in another room heard the gunshots and saw Malchan bleeding from his head.

The relative took Malchan to the Arima Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Arouca police went to the house with homicide investigators, who found and seized six spent shells.