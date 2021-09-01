Arima woman dies after being hit by truck in Wallerfield

File photo by David Reid

A 39-year-old Arima woman is dead after she was knocked down by a truck on Tuesday night.

Police said a man was driving his Nissan truck on the Eastern Main Road, Wallerfield, at around 7.55 pm when he saw a woman standing on a grassy verge.

The driver said the woman jumped into the path of his truck and he swerved, but still collided with her.

The man called an ambulance, which took the woman to the Arima Health Facility, where she was declared dead on arrival at 9.44 pm.

She was identified as Cindy Blanc.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.