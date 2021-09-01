11 new deaths, 110 new covid19 cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

The Ministry of Health's 4 pm update reported that there were 110 new covid19 cases and 11 more deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

The update noted that the new cases brought the current number of active cases to 4,223 while the additional deaths brought the total death toll to 1,302.

The deaths were those of four elderly men, three elderly women, a middle-aged man and woman with comorbidities and two elderly men without comorbidities.

The cases reported were from samples taken from August 28-31.

The update also reported that 312,652 people were tested at public and private facilities.

Twenty-two people were discharged from public health facilities and there were 258 recovered community cases. These are cases where people tested positive for covid19 and were in self-isolation at home but met the discharge requirements and were released.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 510,548 people had received their first dose of a vaccine and 397,692 people their second dose.

The report also noted that 2,362 people were vaccinated under a single-dose regime.