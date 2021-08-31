What’s happening with pension shortfall?

THE EDITOR: While I applaud the Government’s commitment to honour its promise to the ex-Petrotrin workers in its land distribution programme, is this action truly demonstrating care and commitment or is it a political move?

It has been publicly stated that there was a shortfall in the employees’ pension plan of some $2.73 billion in 2018 at the closure of the company.

A February 6, 2020, newspaper reported that Finance Minister Colm Imbert, responding to a question by Senator Wade Mark, gave the assurance the “Government will safeguard Petrotrin pension.” Similar sentiments were also echoed by the late Franklin Khan. So will the Government honour its commitment?

After close to three years since its closure, there has been no move by either the Government or Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TP) to initiate discussion with the administrator or OWTU to address this issue. This matter is of critical importance to all of Petrotrin’s ex-employees (approximately 9,000 people) and should be treated with urgency.

Can’t consideration be given for TP to raise money to assist in meeting this shortfall by sale of assets? Remember, words without follow-up actions are just an empty promise.

A promise is comfort to a fool. Is that what we are, Mr Imbert? Fools?

ALTHEA BRERETON

La Romaine