TT people not serious about covid recovery

THE EDITOR: From the looks of it, we are not serious about covid19 recovery. Why is it taking so long for the Government to come up with employer guidance for vaccination policy? We have most businesses opened and still there is no guidance.

It’s amazing that unions are opposing vaccines that would protect their own members (I guess they see them in terms of union dues and nothing more).

For example, the issue with a bank wanting workers to be vaccinated and being described by a union as “oppressive” and arguing against changes to “terms of employment” makes me wonder if we care more about decades-old law than a ravaging pandemic.

Meanwhile, all five of Canada’s big banks require mandatory vaccination as requested by the government for federally regulated industries. There is no “magic bullet” covid19 treatment but we do have very effective vaccines for reducing spread and severe disease.

The Labour Minister’s announcement that vaccines are not mandatory for public sector workers is exactly the opposite of what should be done.

Chicago, New Jersey and Toronto are making it mandatory for city employees and even Walt Disney World will require all workers (including unionised) to be vaccinated to keep their jobs.

Three Toronto hospitals have announced that workers not vaccinated by the end of October will be terminated. What is our excuse for not doing the same?

For lack of political testicular fortitude, we are not doing what needs to be done to avoid future lockdowns and pressure on the healthcare system.

By the way, what has the Roadmap to Recovery Committee been doing?

R SAMAROO

via e-mail