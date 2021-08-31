TKR back to winning ways as St Lucia Kings lose by 27 runs

TKR's Kieron Pollard hits the ball for six runs during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 9 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Tuesday, in Basseterre, St Kitts, Photo source CPL T20

DEFENDING Caribbean Premier League T20 champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) returned to winning ways at the 2021 edition after defeating St Lucia Kings by 27 runs at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

Batting first, TKR were steered to 158 for seven courtesy skipper Kieron Pollard (41) and New Zealander Tim Seifert (37), who built a partnership of 78 runs from 44 balls. Sunil Narine also contributed 24 with the bat.

Kesrick Williams was the pick of the St Lucia Kings’ bowlers as he picked up four wickets for 24 runs.

In reply, St Lucia had a good start but faltered in their chase in the middle of the innings. Andre Fletcher looked good with his unbeaten knock of 81 but there was no real support coming from his teammates.

Skipper Faf de Plessis and Mark Deyal were the only other two batsmen to get within double figures as they scored 14 each.

For the second consecutive match, Ravi Rampaul did the most damage with the ball as he picked up three for 34 runs while Isuru Udana bagged two for 32.

For his captain’s knock, Pollard was adjudged man of the match.

This win for TKR ends a two-game losing streak and places them second on the CPLT20 standings on four points. Leading the ranks are hosts St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (six points), who remain unbeaten after three games.