Sorry, no hand sanitiser here

THE EDITOR: I will avoid the temptation to mention any specific financial institution by name, but I have noticed a disturbing trend in recent months in my visits to ATM vestibules at banks across TT, and a very direct question needs to be asked: Where are the hand sanitisers?

In spite of the large volume of visitors to their ATMs, there appears to be little or no vigilance practised by banks to ensure that their customers do not become the unwitting victims of a super spreader event.

Not only are hand sanitiser dispensers woefully absent, but there is also little evidence that the vestibules are being regularly visited and sanitised by the janitorial staff.

Given that they continue to have healthy balance sheets, banks have little excuse for not committing to what can only be described as a nominal expense in order to keep their clients healthy as well.

During the initial phase of the pandemic, the status quo was noticeably different and there were dispensers available to protect ATM users. What has changed?

That there are ATMs in operation with thousands of users each day without some mitigation measures in place is not only senseless, it is reckless and unconscionable given the gravity of the threat that covid19 continues to pose to everyone in TT.

Please fix this!

G ELIAS

Cascade