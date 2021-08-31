Six covid19 deaths, 241 newly infected

SIX more people have died of covid19, while 241 were registered as new infections from Friday to Monday.

In its update on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said the victims were one elderly male, one elderly female, two middle-aged males and two middle-aged females, all with comorbidities.

Since last year March, some 1,291 people have died from the virus. Some 308,402 people have been tested including 131,489 at private facilities.

In total, some 44,847 people have caught covid19, of whom 39,152 have recovered. Trinidad and Tobago now has 4,404 active cases.

Some 284 people are in hospital, 102 in step-down facilities, 134 in state quarantine and 3,777 in home self-isolation.

Otherwise, 509,519 people have had a first dose of a two-dose vaccine. Some 397,340 people received a second dose.

Some 1,776 people have had a dose under a single-dose regime, said the statement referring to the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

In all, some 399,116 people are completely vaccinated, by both single and double dose regimes.