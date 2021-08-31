Royals, Tallawahs looking for consistent returns

Jamaica Tallawahs' Kennar Lewis (left) and Migael Pretorius celebrate the dismissal of Roston Chase of St Lucia Kings during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 3 between Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Friday in Basseterre, St Kitts. (Photo by CPL T20/Getty Images) -

BARBADOS Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs are each looking for consistent returns when they oppose each other on Tuesday, from 7 pm, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, as the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) continues.

The Tallawahs are second on the six-team points standings with two points from two games, but with a net run-rate of 2.625. The Royals are in fifth spot with two points from three games, with a net run-rate of -0.564.

About his team’s fortunes, Royals captain Jason Holder said in a media interview on Monday, “I guess the way the tournament has played out so far, teams are quite closely grouped, so it makes the tournament a bit interesting. We’re still yet to play a perfect game.

“It’s important for us just to keep building as a unit. I think we’re going to start to find form in this tournament at the right stage.”

Holder continued, “We haven’t batted as consistently as we would’ve liked. Our batting is definitely a concern. It’s just a matter of the players giving themselves a good chance and get some momentum.”

Tallawahs’ skipper Rovman Powell, in an interview on Monday, commented, “Things have been going pretty good. One win and one loss, I think, is a pretty good start to a competition. It’s just for us now to continue to get those wins and hope for the best.”

Each of the six teams have registered at least one victory, with hosts St Kitts/Nevis Patriots unbeaten in their three matches thus far.

Powell said, “This is one year that I’m pretty confident. If you look at all the teams, they are evenly stocked. It’s just that consistency that every team is searching for. Once we get it, we think we’ll be fine.”

One of the positives for the Royals have been the speed and consistency of West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas.

“It’s really pleasing,” said Holder. “Cricket West Indies have done an exceptional job with keeping him among the group, working with his physical fitness and his bowling. We all know what Oshane can produce but it’s just good to see him doing it on the big stage, and getting back to where he (was) when he first burst out on the scene.”

Thomas moved from the Tallawahs to the Royals during the off-season. The Tallawahs’ leading wicket-taker thus far has been debutant South African fast bowler Migael Pretorius with five scalps.

“He comes with aggression, and he comes with a lot of skill. That is what we’re looking for at the Tallawahs,” said Powell.