"Race and independence"

Steve Alvarez

THE EDITOR: Ever encountered an enraged alcoholic? The physical and verbal abuse, the strange look in their eyes? The feeling of hopelessness as time after time they return to the bottle and repeat the atrocious episodes of abuse?

Have you ever seen the joy of a person after winning a race, or victorious after their team won the game, the look of elation and the glimmer in their eyes?

Have you ever seen the look of a person when the one that they love died suddenly? The shock, the despair, the pain the feeling of hopelessness, of emptiness?

Have you ever discovered the joy of falling in love, the excitement of seeing that person, of spending time with the person, holding their hand, listening to their stories, and then letting your emotions flow as you hug and kiss?

These experiences are common throughout human existence. In every culture, every race, every sect there are good people and bad people, there are talented people and challenged people. There are people of the arts, skilled people, brilliant people, spiritual people, people who seem strange, difficult to understand and many who seem to prefer to be on the street rather than the confines of a house.

No one human behaviour is because of one’s race. If that were so, some races would be alcoholics, some would be belligerent, some would be lovers and otherwise. Instead by simply reviewing the history of mankind we can see brutality, greed, misunderstandings of knowledge, development, failure, and successes among almost every race, every civilisation on Earth.

While culture, religion, location, climate, history and oppression may cause some humans to act in a concerted manner, there is no doubt that one’s race does not make one superior or inferior to another human being.

That simple fact should engage the attention of the people of TT as we celebrate our independence. Now, not tomorrow, not next week, not next year, is the time to rid ourselves of racial segregation and racial voting.

If the people of TT were to recognise that we are all children of the universe, no better or worse that another because of our race, we can then unite to make TT the best place to live in the Caribbean. This is no wild suggestion. We have a loving population where most of our people prefer peaceful intermingling, we love to sing, to dance, to party. We love sport, we take our spirituality seriously, we love our environment. We have the rivers, beaches, mountains, forests and caves to develop and share with the world. We have the resources that if managed properly can see us prosper for generations.

This and much more are possible if we get rid of the evil, nonsensical, divisive demon that plagues our politics – race. This independence, let us liberate ourselves from the hatred and fear of race and embrace each other in love.

