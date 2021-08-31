Outspoken, active Filda Reyes celebrates 103rd birthday

Filda Reyes who turned 103 on Saturday. PHOTOS COURTESY KEVIN DAVID

Although Filda Reyes turned 103 on Saturday, she’s very much active around the house as she still cooks and cleans for herself.

In fact, her family has to tell her to pace herself and rest at times.

Her niece Glenda Cox told Newsday, “She’s very spunky and outspoken when she speaks her mind. She’ll tell you as it is but out of love.”

Reyes was born in 1918 to Caroline Woods and Jalino “Lyndon” Reyes.

She is the third of four children with her sister Lena De Couteau being her only sibling alive today.

Raised in Hindustan, Reyes moved to Ste Madeline 25 years ago.

As a child, she loved to play different games including “ring” games.

To celebrate her birthday this year, Reyes’s family hosted a small gathering where they surprised her with a slideshow showing pictures and videos of her life.

Since last year, her family resorted to hosting limited family gatherings to celebrate her birthday in lieu of larger thanksgiving celebrations like they would have before covid19.

But smaller birthday celebrations aren’t the only way that covid19 has affected Reyes.

Last year, Reyes got covid19 and was hospitalised at the Caura Hospital for a week.

Cox said the experience was scary for the family.

She told Newsday, “It was a very traumatic experience for the family because we couldn’t go to her although she could have taken care of herself.”

Despite the experience, Reyes added, “We feel blessed to have her here with us. Everybody is happy.”

So, what’s Reyes’s secret to long life?

“Her secret to long life is having a good mind and helping others. She thinks that long ago, people were more loving and respectful.”

Reyes also has a strong belief in God and love for her family.