Only union leaders to march on ‘Freedom Day’ Wednesday

Trade union leaders on their way from the NUGFW office on Henry Street in Port of Spain to the Public Services Association office on Abercromby Street in March to discuss their exit from the National Tripartite Advisory Committee. (FILE PHOTO) -

LEADERS of the country's main trade unions will march alone on Wednesday without their broader membership to mark what they are calling Freedom Day. This was said in a joint statement on Tuesday by their umbrella bodies.

The leaders will gather at the west end of Aranguez Savannah at 10 am where they will address the media.

"The entire trade union movement – the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOS (FITUN) ­– wishes to make it abundantly clear that Freedom Day, September 1, activity will be conducted only by the leaders of the trade union federations.

"The movement, in adherence to the state of emergency (SoE) and covid19 protocols, is not encouraging anyone to join the activity. To ensure all voices are heard, the trade union leaders alone will be standing as representatives for (their) membership and the citizenry of this country."

The statement said the union leaders will highlight certain "matters of crisis" affecting all right-thinking citizens, especially the working class.

These include loss of jobs and income; increased food prices, rent and cost of household items; and concerns over NIB, privatisation, vaccinations, electricity rates, water rates and fuel prices.

The unions are also lamenting a non-negotiation of salaries, non-implementation of an agreed increase for port and NIB workers, non-implementation of daily-paid workers’ pension and an alleged violation of a child's right to education.