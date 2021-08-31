Kamla: SoE makes Independence Day solemn, not celebratory

File photo: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the 59th anniversary of Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence is not a time for celebration but rather a time for solemnity because of the state of emergency and curfew.

“We are celebrating 59 years of Independence and what do we have to show for it?” Persad-Bissessar asked on the eve of Independence during the United National Congress (UNC) virtual report on Monday night.

“There is a tremendous amount we can thank our forefathers for, and those who ushered in our era of Independence. We have come a long way, but we have now regressed in the last several years under a dictatorial government and a government operating like a tyrant.

“We celebrate a very solemn day because we are in the middle of a second lockdown, where rights are suspended, where our people are out of jobs, businesses have closed, children are out of school.”

Saying there is still so much more to do, she asserted that “The UNC is the only institution that stands between this wicked, dictatorial government and our rights and freedoms. The only institution that would stand up for your rights. We have pledged to that, we commit to do it and we will do so again.”

However, she said this cannot be done in isolation, but on a platform of unity.

“We need your help. United we must go forward. When we are united, we can do anything. We could work wonders, we could get our country back up and running to get people working again – to get TT working again.

“As I wish you a happy Independence, I ask for everyone to come together. United we stand, divided we fall.

“In our country, we say we are forged from the love of liberty, in the fires of hope and prayer with boundless faith in our destiny we solemnly declare. I wish you a very happy Independence Day.

Deputy political leader Jearlean John said tongue-in-cheek, TT has really come a long way since the country’s first Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams spoke about children being the future of the nation and carrying that future in their bookbags.

Fifty-nine years later, she said, this is no longer the case as children are being kept away from school instead of advancing academically.