Kamla: No support for mandatory vaccination for children

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

WHILST advocating for parents to consult their doctors before getting their children vaccinated, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she will not support mandatory vaccinations to get them back to school.

During the United National Congress (UNC) virtual platform on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar said before any moves are made to mandate vaccines for children, Government must first have a discussion with civil society and put forward a proposed policy for people to consider.

“I want to make it very clear that I do not support mandatory vaccinations.

“The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA for children. I have asked for parents to please talk to their doctors and consider taking their children to take the vaccine. But I do not support any move by this Government to make it mandatory for children to take this vaccine.

“I will not support that.”

She said what Government has proposed for the re-opening of schools is nothing short of a nightmare.

“You are saying the vaccinated can go to school for face-to-face interaction with their teachers. You are saying if you are not vaccinated, stay home.

“Did you remember you stopped the most brilliant programme of this time – the laptop programme? Do you remember that over 60,000 children do not have connectivity with Wi-Fi and do not have devices?

“You cut it (laptop programme), put them (students) in this situation and then asking them to log on, go online, learn online, and if you are not vaccinated stay home.”

Noting the number of school-commissioning ceremonies in recent times, although children are not going to school, she suggested the money used for this purpose be invested in buying laptops for the foreseeable future because the pandemic is not going anywhere.

“We are seeing what’s happening in other countries where you have wave upon wave. It looks as though we have to learn to live with this pandemic. It is not going away very soon.”

She also identified with the TT Unified Teachers Association’s (TTUTA’s) description of Government’s planned reopening with both online and face-to-face classes as being a “teacher’s nightmare.”

She noted the concerns of teachers about timetabling their teaching time because they will have to teach, vaccinated and unvaccinated, online and face-to-face in both upper and lower forms at the same time.

“So, they say they are going to open for the higher forms which teachers will have to deal with face-to-face and then, they would have to deal with those who are not vaccinated, online.

“They also have to teach lower forms online. So what is going to happen?”

In this circumstance, she said she is not surprised teachers are demanding a meeting to sort out the details, questioning if Government met with teachers and parents before deciding on the hybrid opening.

“Did you (Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley) just implement this policy by vaps? Did you ever speak to the teachers’ union?”

Persad-Bissessar said this is the same method of operation Rowley used for the state of emergency (SoE).

“You did not want to hear anybody. You did not want to hear the unions, you did not want to hear civil society, you did not want to hear the business community, you did not want my vote, you did not need it.

“Therefore, that charade we engaged in, in the Parliament last Wednesday,” she said in reference to the three-month extension to the SoE and curfew which required a simple majority vote for passage, “again clearly shows you have no capacity, no will or wish for consultations.”

She advised, “Prime Minister, check yourself before you wreck yourself.”