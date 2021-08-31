Kamla accuses Rowley of taking bogus credit for schools PP started

File photo: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

OPPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is sending a message to the Prime Minister not to take credit for schools her PP Government started building during her tenure.

“I notice you are opening schools. Whilst doing that, let me remind you, let me remind the population, those schools you are busy opening are schools we had almost completed under my term in office.

“That’s right. The Malabar Government Primary School, the San Juan Government Primary School and the Chatham Government Primary School were schools started under my government six years ago.

“We left these schools almost complete in 2015,” she said during the United National Congress (UNC) virtual report on Monday night.

“Those schools were almost complete and it took you six years, for schools which were almost complete, to come to commission to say you are doing something.”

She said the Rowley government spent billions in the last six years but built nothing.

“Instead, all of our infrastructures are deteriorating, including other schools. About 60 schools, almost complete, you have neglected and have refused to work towards getting those schools completed and opened.

“So, there is a failure in the education sector, and there is a failure in the health sector.”

She said the economy is in a state of collapse while the Prime Minister goes across the country opening schools started under her administration.