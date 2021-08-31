Google honours Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence Day

GOOGLE, the online search engine, honoured Trinidad and Tobago on marking its 59th year of Independence on Tuesday by displaying a fluttering TT national flag as its day's Google doodle. The flag is framed by a boat-like structure.

A Google statement said, "August 31, 2021. Trinidad and Tobago Independence Day 2021.

"Today’s Doodle celebrates Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence Day, a public holiday celebrating the dual-island Caribbean nation’s declaration of sovereignty on this day in 1962."

Google said past Independence Day ceremonies happened in Scarborough, Tobago, and Port of Spain with parades at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

"Considered by many to be the city’s cultural heartbeat, the Savannah, as it’s known locally, is the oldest recreational ground in the West Indies. Musicians would perform classic calypso hits, a form of Trinidadian folk music."

Spectators enjoyed calypso and soca performances, the statement added.

"Daytime festivities gave way to the National Awards ceremony in the evening, during which government officials honour outstanding citizens of Trinidad and Tobago for their societal contributions.

“The night’s celebration crescendos with a grand display of fireworks at the Savannah as thousands sit back and enjoy the show. Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago!"

And in a Facebook post on Monday, the High Commission of Canada to TT said the iconic CN Tower in Toronto would be periodically lit up in the colours of red, white and black during the course of Tuesday to mark TT's independence.

Likewise the TT Consulate General in Toronto, in a Facebook post, said, the tower "will cycle through red, white and black for the first 30 minutes of each hour after sunset," and asked the public to comment and post their photos or videos if they catch it.

The news was keenly welcomed by commentators on those two threads.