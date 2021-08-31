Five firearms? Why, Griffith?

Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: I tuned in to the TV6 news on Tuesday and could not believe my own ears. Is what former police commissioner Stephen Williams said true? Did Gary Griffith issue firearm licences for one person to own five guns? Why? Why would one individual want to own five guns, regardless of the circumstances?

I can certainly understand Williams’s stance on this issue. If he is correct, I would love to find out who is the citizen that saw it prudent to own five firearms and why. And I would love to know Griffith's reasoning in issuing licences for one person – or even one household – to possess five firearms.

GLEN PROVIDENCE

via e-mail