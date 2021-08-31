Deon Lendore takes 400 bronze in Italy

TRINIDAD AND Tobago sprinter Deon Lendore took bronze in the men's 400 metres at the 57th Palio Citta della Quercia meet, at the Stadio Quercia, Rovereto, Italy on Tuesday.

The TT quartermiler finished with a time of 45.19 seconds.

Michael Cherry, who was a member of the victorious United States' mile relay team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, took gold in a meet record time of 44.55 seconds.

Isaac Makwala of Botswana, who earned bronze in the 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Games, was second in 45.02.