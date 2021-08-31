CSEC, CAPE results in October

In this June 14 file photo, students from Queen's Royal College walk down Abercromby Street in Port of Spain after doing their CSEC exams. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Students who wrote the June/July 2021 CAPE and CSEC Exams will get their results in early October, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told Newsday in a text message on Tuesday. She said, "CXC's estimate is early October."

Her reply was in line with a June 25 posting on the frequently asked questions (FAQs) section on the CXC website which said, "Results will be made available to the Ministries of Education during the last week of September 2021 and students will receive their results during the first week of October 2021."

Likewise, a ministry statement, Update on CXC Examinations 2021, last May, had said, "Results of these examinations will be made available in the last week of September 2021 to first week of October 2021."