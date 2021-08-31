Bar owners hoping to reopen by next week

File photo: Ariapita Avenue.

The Barkeepers & Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT) is hoping the Government will give the green light for bars to reopen by next week.

In a statement on Tuesday, the organisation said it is highly optimistic that the industry would be allowed a partial opening.

“A proposal was sent to both the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister of Health proposing Monday September 6, 2021, as the start of a phased reopening process, the first being a take-away service option only,” the association said.

It said although the Government was concerned about the “socialising aspect that bars encourage,” it did not have an issue with citizens buying alcohol to drink at their homes.

“Under the Emergency Powers Regulations, the consumption of alcohol and the congregating of more than five persons in public places are prohibited. For this, we are basing our optimism, as individuals will not be able to congregate and socialise on streets and pavements surrounding bars, thus resulting in a true ‘grab and go’ process.”

The association claimed its registered membership is also fully vaccinated.

It said the addition of a take-away service for bars would assist in alleviating already crowded supermarkets and wholesalers, resulting in less congregation at certain outlets, and will also give bars an equal opportunity as other liquor licensed outlets which are allowed to open for full business.

The association said it endorses calls by the business community for the continued reopening of businesses, provided those establishments adhere to the covid19 health protocols.

It said bar owners and workers have been without an income for too long.

“The bar industry has been closed for over 124 days, which started on April 30, 2021. That’s how long individuals operating within the industry have gone without a salary and without an opportunity to earn. Can you survive 124 days without an income?”

The association said people have been surviving by using all their savings and are now accepting food hampers and donations from good samaritans and other business entities.