All NIB offices opening on Wednesday

In this March file photo, people gather outside the National Insurance Board, South Reginal office on Harris Promenade, San Fernando. The NIS pension, managed and administered by the NIB, is the sole income source for many elderly people in TT which was not the intent when the system was being set up in the 1970s. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

FULL walk-in services will resume at all service centres of the from Wednesday at 8 am to 3 pm.

In a statement on Monday, the NIB said its Arima collection centre will open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm.

The public can access walk-in services including funeral grants, contribution statements, registration services (employers and employees), benefit letters and National Insurance number and National Insurance cards.

All covid19 safety protocols are in effect at the NIB’s locations.

Claims submissions will continue to be done by appointment only.

Contribution payments can be made over the counter by cash and cheque, with drop boxes also available for cheques, or online at the website www.nibtt.net.

Customers can visit this website for more information or contact the NIB directly at customercare@nibtt.net or 625-4NIS (625-4647).