Ahye speeds to gold in Italian meet

FILE PHOTO: Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye, left, won gold at the Palio Citta della Quercia meet in Italy on Tuesday. (AP) -

MICHELLE-LEE Ahye sped to gold in the women's 100 metres on Tuesday at the 57th Palio Citta della Quercia meet, at the Stadio Quercia, Rovereto, Italy.

The ace Trinidad and Tobago sprinter crossed the finish line in 11.20 seconds.

The American pair of Candace Hill and Kayla White were second and third respectively, in 11.21 and 11.24 respectively.

Ahye claimed gold in the women's 4x100m relay and placed fourth in the 100m last Tuesday at the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix, in Budapest, Hungary,