5 new plays premiere online

Five new local plays will premiere via virtual readings part of the annual New Play Festival (NPF) 2021, hosted by the National Drama Association (NDATT).

The five new plays will include, Lose to Learn by E Ansolia, Iere by Joel Philip, Tabanca by Judith Theodore, How to Get Away with Horn by Niques Francois and A Melody for Agostini by Shelby Outar.

The launch of these plays comes under the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago's (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series.

The online readings will run from September 1-3, at 7 pm, 6 pm and 7 pm respectively.

These were chosen from scripts read in the Monthly Readers series and the Playwrights Circle between January 2020 and June 2021, said a media release.

In Lose to Learn, a boy and a girl walking home from school decide to take a shortcut through a forest. This decision leads to a harrowing encounter with the unknown.

Ansolia is a professional actor, artist facilitator, storyteller, budding director, and playwright. He is doing a BA in theatre arts at the Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA), UWI, St Augustine, and works as an artist facilitator with the department's theatre arts outreach unit, Arts-in-Action (AiA).

Iere is a coming-of-age story featuring Trey, a teenager who just wants life to go back to the way it was after his parents’ recent divorce.

“Little did he know, he would find his answer in a very unlikely place: Iere. With folklore creatures guiding him, Trey must navigate through a foreign world as he comes to learn who he is, and the dark realities of the past he wants to escape to.”

Philip is a San Fernando-based actor, singer, and writer currently studying at UWI, St Augustine. He is an active member of the PWT circle of actors and this is his first play.

Tabanca takes place in a uniquely Trinidadian situation, a panyard just before Panorama. Theodore said it explores themes of love, betrayal, drug addiction and faith: “Who do you trust? Who cares about you? Can people really change?”

Theodore is a multifaceted visual artist, writer, and performer, a published author and a foundation member of PWT. Her plays have been produced at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop’s Lemons, Oranges and Limes Community Theatre Festival in 2010 and at NDATT’s New Play Festival in November 2019, the release said.

In How to Get Away with Horn, Nekeda and her sister Candy have very different values when it comes to relationships, with Candy struggling to keep her marriage together and Nekeda happy, free and disengaged. Nekeda’s careful eye and diligent analysis of romantic relationships give her expert insight on how to avoid the pitfalls of being caught cheating on your significant other. Listen as she uses the stories around her to give ten foolproof rules for getting away with horn.

Francois is a writer, director, and teacher who began writing at an early age. Her repertoire includes three-act scripts, short plays, television scripts, poems, songs, fiction novels, non-fiction essays, website articles, and musicals. In April 2018, she staged a well-received play, Where Sarah Gone? and in 2022 she is due to publish her debut novel, based on the play.

In A Melody For Agostini, distraught at his best friend’s supposed passing, Anthony "Keech" Warner seeks comfort in writing a calypso dedicated to him. Whilst on this artistic mission and pursuing personal interests, he stumbles across a perceived supernatural experience. Little does he know that this encounter is not the only bit of chaos that flows through his home village of Agostini.

Outar, who brands herself as “OutarNBad,” is a BA Theatre Arts (first class honours) graduate of the UWI, St Augustine, an artist facilitator with Arts-In-Action, and podcast co-host of Tha Culture Tribe. She wears multiple artistic caps including but not limited to writing, directing, makeup artistry, performing and spectacle design.

The New Play Festival project evolved out of NDATT's Playwrights Workshop Trinbago's (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), held on the first Wednesday of every month. NPF seeks to provide a forum for theatre practitioners of varying generations to work together and to raise awareness of local theatre works, inspiring appreciation, respect and support for local theatre locally, regionally and internationally.

Over the past five years, NPF has workshopped 12 plays, engaged 12 playwrights, seven dramaturges, 12 directors and more than 100 practitioners as cast, crew and festival production team, the release said.

NPF 2021 will feature local, regional and international workshop facilitators, dramaturges and directors from Jamaica and India. The dramatic readings of these plays form part of a months-long process that began in June through play development workshops, panel discussions and dramatic readings. Fully-staged virtual performances of these plays are scheduled for November 12-14 and 19-21.

For more info on the dramatic readings and NPF 2021, follow NDATT on its social media platforms @IamNDATT.