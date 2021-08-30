Wounded girls stable after La Horquetta shooting

Two girls, aged seven and 11, who were hit during a drive-by shooting in La Horquetta on Friday night have been treated and were listed in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

One man, identified as 24-year-old Oshayle Debisette, was killed during the attack.

The seven-year-old girl was treated for a gunshot wound to her right thigh and a fractured femur (thighbone), and the 11-year-old was treated for a soft-tissue injury to her left leg.

They were taken to the Arima Hospital by an off-duty soldier and later transferred to another hospital.

Newsday tried to speak with one of Debisette's relatives at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday. but she declined comment.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.