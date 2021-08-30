Woman, 53, charged with sexual penetration of boy, 13

A housekeeper, 53, was placed on bail on Monday after she was charged with performing a sex act on a boy, 13.

She was granted $75,000 bail with a surety or $15,000 cash alternative when she appeared before magistrate Alexander Prince at the Couva Magistrates’ Court.

Charged with one count of sexual penetration, the woman was ordered to stay at least 200 metres away from the alleged victim and his home, and to have no direct or indirect communication with him. The matter was adjourned to September 27.

On April 8, the boy told his father that their housekeeper allegedly pushed him down and performed oral sex on him against his will. The father reported the incident to the Freeport police and the matter was taken up by the Child Protection Unit, Central.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

In another matter, a 61-year-old labourer from Freeport was granted $75,000 bail with a surety or a $15,000 cash alternative when he appeared before Prince on Monday for allegedly indecently touching a six year old girl. The man was charged with sexual touching and ordered to have no direct or indirect communication with the alleged victim or parents. The matter was adjourned to September 27.

On January 16, the girl was sent by her mother to drop off some shelled peas to their neighbour’s home. However, when the girl returned home her mother saw she was being quiet and asked why. The child alleged that a man touched her on her private parts by the bathroom area of his home. The mother reported the matter to Freeport police and the matter was forwarded to the Child Protection Unit. A man was arrested on Friday last week and charged with one count of sexual touching.

Both investigations were supervised by Woman Ag Supt Guy-Alleyne, Ag ASP Roberts and Woman Insp Haynes.