Wallerfield man shot dead near Maloney shop

File photo

Police are probing the murder of a man from Jacob Hill, Wallerfield who was shot dead in Maloney on Monday afternoon.

Police said Marcell Buchan was driving with a 35-year-old woman in his Nissan Wingroad and stopped near a shop in Maloney Boulevard near Building 6 at around 12.40 pm.

As Buchan stopped, a man approached the driver's side window and shot him several times before running away.

The woman, who was shot once in the finger, got out of the car and ran off.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II went to the scene,