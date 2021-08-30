UNC fails to impress in debate

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I expected the debate in Parliament on the extension of the state of emergency (SoE) to be contentious. However, I also expected the Opposition UNC, this time around, to make an inspiring, patriotic contribution. I was instead shocked to the core at the dawning realisation that the Opposition may be unaware of what necessitates patients being moved into an intensive care unit (ICU).

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was at last publicly vaccinated against covid19. A most necessary decision given the thousands of UNC supporters chronicling her every move. The necessity for full vaccination is real, so can we be told how many Opposition MPs are fully vaccinated? But I am digressing.

The prevailing opinion of the Opposition appeared to favour a complete return to work of all business sectors. Why? How come the UNC is unaware of the obvious danger of 100 per cent reopening of the economy?

Based on my knowledge of nursing, it is understood by both patient and relatives that being moved into any ICU happens when the patient's health is severely weakened. The ICU staff has to work at saving the patient's life and all treatment is geared to achieving success.

The UNC exhortations for perusal of physical records of why and how many ICU patients died in this covid19 pandemic is obscene. Why the demand for a full enquiry and remarks made about alleged criminal medical negligence? Why insult the severely overworked medical and support staff? Why promote livelihood before life?

Given the arrival of the horrendous delta variant in TT brought in by returning citizens and the reports of eight minors suffering severe infection with covid19, one would have hoped that the UNC opposition would appreciate the real fear of an escalation of infections.

The First World acknowledges that the unvaccinated pose a real threat to the vaccinated. It is patently obvious that until more citizens are vaccinated, further businesses that encourage dangerous congregating must remained closed.

The SoE must remain in place until it can be ascertained if the vaccination exercise is successful.

It is as obvious as a very large mole on a face that the Opposition is playing petty politics with established information regarding deaths escalating exponentially in both First and Third Worlds. Why did I expect the Opposition to be realistic?

The UNC MPs did not walk out of Parliament. Instead, they abstained. May none of us ever forget that image is always everything.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin