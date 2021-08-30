Two men, one woman, held in Moruga for having ganja

Dillon Sinanan -

Two men and a woman held in Moruga on Friday have been charged with having marijuana.

A fourth accused, Kevon Jairam, 36, who lives at Gran Chemin in Moruga, has been charged with breaching the curfew, using obscene language, and resisting arrest.

PC Mohammed laid the charges.

On Sunday, a police release identified the other accused as Apalonea Ceasar, 37, of White Trace, St Mary’s Village in Moruga, Ashton Williams, 42, of Los Iros in Erin, Dillon Sinanan, 22, of La Ruffin Road.

Police arrested the four during an anti-crime exercise in the Southern Division, Area East, between 3 pm and 11 pm on Friday.

The release said the officers targeted "several drug blocks and priority offenders" in the Moruga area.

PC Toll charged Caesar for allegedly having 250 grammes of marijuana.

PC Loutan charged Sinanan for having 112 grammes, and PC Ramlochan charged Williams for having 70 grammes.

Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, ASP Ramdass, and Insp Phillip co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Charles and Cpl Phoolchan supervised.

It also included PCs Toll, Loutan, Ramlochan and Mohammed.