Tobago Performing Arts Company to launch creative sector to new frontier

Chief Secretary and Secretary of Tourism and Culture Ancil Dennis, centre, Tobago Performing Arts Company board chairman Len Phillips, left, and Tobago Performing Arts Company CEO Elvis Radgman will speak on Tuesday at the official launch of the company. -

The Tobago Performing Arts Company (TPAC) will be officially launched with a half-hour televised production at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The production, titled A New Performance Frontier, signals a new era for Tobago’s creative and performing arts sector.

It will be broadcast on Tobago Channel 5 and TTT, and streamed live on the Tobago Performing Arts Company’s Facebook page.

The virtual event will see the company share its transformative vision for the future.

The production will take a comprehensive approach to visually communicating key information about the company's mandate, its brand identity – which is rooted in Tobago’s cultural experiences – and its planned strategic initiatives to stimulate development and create opportunities in the sector.

Chief Secretary and Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation Ancil Dennis, Tobago Performing Arts Company board chairman Len Phillips, and Tobago Performing Arts Company CEO Elvis Radgman will speak at the launch.

Radgman said, “The launch of the Tobago Performing Arts Company has been long in the making, but is timely nonetheless."

Radgman said the company will help the national thrust towards diversification.

"In the midst of our nation’s efforts to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and build resilience into every area of our economy, the launch of Tobago’s own multi-disciplinary arts institution signals the Tobago House of Assembly’s commitment to responsibly investing in the creative talents of our people, and taking action towards sustainable diversification of our economy through the development of a robust performing arts sector.”

The Tobago Performing Arts Company was established in September 2019.

The company is mandated to provide opportunities to develop talent within the cultural and performing arts industries in Tobago, as well as create further opportunities for performers to become influential cultural ambassadors. Since the onset of the pandemic and the detrimental impact on the performing arts sector, the launch of the company is more relevant than ever, as the organisation will help position Tobago to take advantage of the global shift in focus to creative industries, and lay the foundation for the recovery of the performing arts sector post-covid.

Tobago Performing Arts Company film director Jared Prima and producer/co-director of the production said viewers can anticipate and "innovative display" on Tuesday.

“Just as its title suggests, our launch project is certainly a foray into new age presentation approaches, housed within a narrative structure. It’s a bold fusion between the corporate introduction of the company, and an innovative display of what TPAC is poised to do creatively. The expected result among our audiences far and wide is one of hope, excitement, and anticipation to join hands with us on our quest to transform Tobago’s creative sector, on our new performance frontier.”