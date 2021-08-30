Signal Hill teen missing

MISSING: Shereene Alleyne.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Shereene Alleyne of Picadilly Street, Signal Hill, Tobago.

She was reported missing to the Scarborough Police Station on Sunday.

Alleyne was last seen on Sunday wearing maroon short pants, a brown thin-strapped top and a pair of black and white slippers.

She is of mixed descent, medium-built, approximately five feet three inches tall, dark brown in complexion with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Scarborough Police Station at 639-2512, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.