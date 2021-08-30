Seven dead, 125 more covid19 infections

SEVEN more people have died of covid19, and 125 more people contracted the virus from last Thursday to Sunday, said the Ministry of Health update on Monday.

The ministry said the seven deceased were one elderly male, three elderly females, and two middle-aged females, all with comorbidities, plus one elderly male without comorbidities.

The death toll since last year is now 1,285 people.

Some 307,667 people have been tested for the virus including 131,489 people at private facilities.

In all, the country has had 44,606 cases since last year, of whom 38,889 have recovered.

At present there are 4,432 active cases.

Some 278 patients are in hospital, 97 in step-down facilities, 135 in state quarantine and 3,932 in home self-isolation.

Otherwise, some 506,676 people have had a first dose of a two-dose vaccine and are partially vaccinated.

Some 394,205 people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose.

Some 1,538 people have been vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose regime.

The number of fully vaccinated people, both double and single dose, was 395,742.