Relief for Parlatuvier fisherfolk: $180k stairway bridges damaged jetty

Fishermen carry a cooler along the steel stairway bridging the damaged Parlatuvier jetty. - DIQE

A temporary structural steel stairway bridging a collapsed section of the Parlatuvier jetty has been installed by the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE).

The installation, phase one of the rehabilitation project, cost $180,000 and allows fisherfolk to ply their trade safely.

In a DIQE press release on Saturday, Parlatuvier Fishing Association president Darlington Chance said the installation will allow fisherfolk to carry out their day-to-day activities without much inconvenience.

He said, “The people are more comfortable now getting to and from the fishing when they come at the pier…that was one of our largest challenge. Now we can walk easily down, lift the coolers up easily."

Chance said Parlatuvier is one of the fishing villages with the largest daily catch with frequent traffic at the jetty

"I feel really really happy with this, the fishermen are quite happy too.. We really thank (Secretary of Infrastructure) Mr (Kwesi) Des Vignes for the quick assistance that he gave to us.”

In February 2021, additional sections of the old Parlatuvier jetty collapsed into the ocean, making its use without structural redress dangerous to users.

Parlatuvier Fisherfolk Association PRO Marvin Lewis, in a March 2021 interview with media, called for more respect for the blue economy and for politics to be put aside.

He said,"We don't wanna deal with red, black or green right now. We want to deal with how we can get this jetty fixed and get people living again."

Experts of the Coastal Zone Management Unit (CZMU), DIQE subsequently intervened and at the time, concluded that the design techniques for coastal structures had to be updated to cater for climate change and sea level rise.

At a series of consultations between the fisherfolk bodies, other stakeholders and the division, it was agreed that DIQE, acting on behalf of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), will address the issues in three phases.

These consultations were attended by the Parlatuvier Fishing Association, the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association, other fishing stakeholders in the area, the EMA, entities with historical data on the existing failing jetty.

In an interview with Newsday on Sunday, Des Vignes said phase one of the project was completed within a month.

"It really was about coming to a common ground with the fisherfolk, and we were able to do that," he said.

Des Vignes said the project was always in the pipeline and he had approached the THA Executive Council over 18 months ago to "engage services to rebuild the jetty."

With the acquisition of conditional approval from EMA by way of a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC), the division will commence phase two, which initiates construction of the temporary structural steel jetty in mid-September 2021. This aspect of the project is anticipated to be completed in four weeks. The structural steel jetty will incorporate concrete hexapods to provide fortification to its tubular piled connector members.

The structure, equipped with solar lighting and hand rails along the length of its connections will add extra safety and more mobility to the fishing activities in the area. while DIQE goes through the processes necessary to develop and construct a new permanent jetty.

A progress report on phase three, which involves the demolition and reconstruction of the Parlatuvier jetty was received from the project manager National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco). DIQE is currently reviewing the proposals set forward by Nidco.

Des Vignes said he should be making an announcement soon on the status of the rehabilitation of the Little Tobago jetty.

"We are moving forward to Little Tobago. I did a site visit on August 20, so we did discuss some similar solutions to Parlatuvier. We approached CAF (development bank of Latin America) for funding and are waiting some final word."