Pollard stays confident, TKR search for 'right combination'

Ravi Rampaul of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates the dismissal of Mark Deyal of St Lucia Kings during the Hero Caribbean Premier League at Warner Park, St Kitts, Sunday. (Photo by CPL T20/Getty Images) -

A momentum-crippling 60 dot balls ultimately cost Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) batsmen in their five-run loss to St Lucia Kings on Sunday at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

TKR skipper Kieron Pollard acknowledged that his squad is yet to find its batting rhythm at this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The defending champions, in pursuit of a victory target of 158, were restricted to 152/3 in their allotted 20 overs. An unbeaten 50-run fourth-wicket partnership from the New Zealand pair of Tim Seifert and Colin Munro, both finishing on 40 not out, drew hope for TKR, but it was not to be.

This was their second loss in three matches; having lost their opener against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday and then rebounding to beat the Barbados Royals on Saturday.

Although not the ideal start, TKR could look to history for inspiration.

The last time TKR opened their CPL campaign with one victory and two losses was in 2018, when they still managed to carry on and win the title.

TKR won all 12 matches last year, en route to a historic fourth CPL title.

“I think as a batting group, we need to find a way and once we get the right melody, the right combination and the right momentum I think we are going to get over the line in these close games,” said Pollard in the post-match interview.

Sent in to bat, St Lucia Kings openers Andre Fletcher and Rahkeem Cornwall had a good start, with a partnership of 51 in 5.4 overs.

Veteran fast bowler Ravi Rampaul would get the first scalp as he had Cornwall (23) caught by Akeal Hosein, two balls after the burly right-hander pulled him for six over mid-wicket.

Two overs and 13 runs later, Fletcher (28) was sent back to the pavilion as left-arm spinner Hosein had him caught and bowled.

Rampaul added two more wickets in the 10th over – captain Faf du Plessis and Mark Deyal – as the Kings were struggling at 69/4.

Tim David then built a crucial 68-run partnership with Roston Chase to carry the Kings to 137/5 after 18 overs. David started strongly and topscored with 43 runs from 32 balls. He hit three four and three sixes.

The Australian however, was out in similar fashion to both Fletcher and du Plessis, caught and bowled, this time by Seales with two overs remaining.

Rampaul was the pick of the TKR bowlers as he scalped three for 29 runs while Seales (1/22) and Hosein (1/27) captured one apiece.

In their turn at the crease, TKR's openers Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster put on 34 in 5.3 overs before off-spinner Chase had Webster (18) caught out by Wahab Riaz. Munro teamed up with Simmons to construct a 36-run partnership before the latter was caught by Jeavor Royal off pacer Keemo Paul.

Skipper Pollard entered the fray but tight bowling from left-arm spinner Royal and Chase stifled the TKR talisman and Munro.

Pollard was sent packing by Wahab Riaz for 11 runs, with the socreboard reading 102/3 after 16.3 overs.

Seifert however, came in swinging and hit Riaz for four from his second delivery faced. He took a liking to fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in the 18th over and blasted him for six towards long on from his first ball and then consecutive boundaries from his second and third deliveries.

Needing 35 from the last two overs for victory, TKR’s Seifert increased their possibilities by smashing two sixes and two fours off Paul.

With 14 needed from the final over, Munro hit a four off Riaz’s first delivery and grabbed one run, after a wide, to put Seifert on strike. The pair rotated the strike with singles and went down to the wire, needing six off the final ball.

But it was not to be, Riaz bowled a good length down the leg side and forced a mishit from Seifert to hand St Lucia Kings their first victory of the tourney.

Chase was the pick of the bowlers for St Lucia Kings as he grabbed 1/17 while Riaz attained similar figures, but was less economical with the ball. For his efforts with the bat and ball, Chase was also named man of the match.

Pollard said, “157 out on that track, obviously, was 15 runs a bit too much. Our bowlers have been doing a fantastic job for us. You can’t fault them. It’s plain to see what is transpiring out there so we have to find a way (to score).

“I think it was a good game of cricket coming down to the end. Munro, we asked for some 'dirty' runs and he was there at the end. We just didn’t get over the line and Seifert came at the back end as well. There were some good positives in it for us and it’s a long way to go in the tournament.”

TKR play their fourth match of the campaign on Tuesday against the St Lucia Kings once more from 10 am. As it stands, both teams are on two points while St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are atop the standings on six.

Scores:

KINGS 157-5 (20 overs) - Tim David 43, Roston Chase 30 not out, Andre Fletcher 28, Rahkeem Cornwall 23; Ravi Rampaul 3-29 vs TKR 152-3 (20 overs) - Colin Munro 40 not out, Tim Seifert 40 not out, Lendl Simmons 25. Kings won by five runs.