PM: Use Independence Day to reflect

Dr Keith Rowley -

The Prime Minister said as the Independence Day holiday approaches, people should use the time to reflect. He said people should be grateful to be citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking on Brighter Morning with Bhoe on MCTV on Friday, Dr Rowley said significant progress had been made in 59 years of independence, although there were some missed opportunities along the way.

“If we had been better savers during the two periods of boom when there was a lot of money coming into the country, even though we had made significant improvements in quality of people’s lives and developed significant infrastructure, we would have been in a better situation in periods like the current one where we are short of revenue.”

“I am also concerned that we did not place enough store in our value system. We have given up a lot of very valuable traditions, and a vacuum exists, especially for young people who are growing up with no appreciation for the role of respect and patience and other things that are important to a society.”

He said the most formidable challenge facing the country today was the requirement to preserve the gains that had been made, as these had been funded by a revenue stream which was now under threat with the changes in the energy industry.

“I don’t think people are taking the challenges we face serious. There’s a certain amount of frivolity, and we need the society to appreciate its circumstances and get serious on serious matters. There is a blame game accompanied by a sense of entitlement.”

Rowley said he was in favour of incremental constitutional reform but government had not been able to work on it because there were many other issues to deal with.

“Parts of the constitution have outlived their usefulness, while others I still have difficulty with. Having chosen the Westminster system to model our parliamentary system after, we chose to hamstring it with service commissions.

"I think we were afraid of the power we were given when we were granted independence. Those provisions were good when we became newly independent but now the service commissions are outmoded. Changing that requires significant consensus but, in the meantime, we suffer from not being able to apply good management practices.”

He said Diego Martin and Siparia would soon be elevated to borough status as part of local government reform.

Rowley said for those who call him authoritarian and dictatorial, he had not used any power and authority than hadn't been used by other Prime Ministers before him.

“What have I done with 22 seats that the Prime Ministers who had all seats and 27 seats respectively did not do? I used the same power they used. What action have I done that could be called dictatorial?

"Of course political opponents have described me as dictatorial. Even before I became PM, there were those who did not agree with my style, but I’m respectful, open, pragmatic. I don’t sugarcoat things. Some people are uncomfortable with that, but for those who don’t have agendas I’m fine with my image. I’m authentic in that sense.”

He said democracy was important to him and the most important part of this was participation.

“People speak about democracy without talking about participation. We can go back in history and see times where participation was broader, wider, more passionate, and informed. If we can have more genuine, reasonable participation, we can balance the will of the majority with respect for the minority.”

He said there is a huge component of indiscipline in TT.

“We claim it as who we are, as part of our culture but we need to look at the consequences of it. We also have a capacity for discipline, because we go abroad and fit in smoothly, and look at the level of discipline that causes a steelband to function. Yes the band needs a leader but there is co-operation because they know if they don’t play, no music is produced. A leader is required to be followed.”

He said the disrespect and divisiveness observed in politics could be curbed if people realised they had the power to intervene and screen out people who were not suitable.

“One thing that is cheap to get rid of is divisiveness, which is rooted in our racial and religious roots, and we need to stamp it out. We need to cloak ourselves in the red, white, and black before anything else. We need to allow our institutions to function, even if they aren’t as supportable as they should be. People are for 'me' and not the institutional 'us.'”

Dr Rowley wished the people of TT a happy Independence. He said TT is a respected nation after 59 years.

“We should acknowledge and be grateful for being citizens of this country, one of the most comfortable to live in. We should be as patriotic and appreciative as we can to call ourselves citizens of TT, as those who went before us did make significant contributions. Let us go forward with boundless faith in our destiny, and defend our ramparts against invaders whether they be a virus or migrants seeking help.

“Tough times don’t last but tough people do, we will celebrate independence not only for 2021 but for all the years to come.”