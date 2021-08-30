Persad-Bissessar's Independence Day message: SoE an insult to constitution

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Photo by Sureash Cholai

While she is optimistic that Trinidad and Tobago can overcome the challenges posed by the covid19 pandemic, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in her Independence Day message criticised the government for the extension of the state of emergency (SoE), describing it as an insult to the country’s democracy.

The motion to extend the SoE was passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday last week. It did not require Opposition support. All 21 Government MPs voted for, while all 18 Opposition MPs abstained. Two MPs were absent.

In a media release on Monday, Persad-Bissessar said while TT has faced turbulent times before, the current restrictions can be described as an insult to the constitution.

She said this year's Independence Day was a special one as it would be observed by citizens whose rights were restricted and urged the public to understand the seriousness of the occasion.

"Nothing of the past can compare to what our citizens are being subjected to today. It is an insult to our constitution and the pioneers of our independence that on Independence Day 2021, all our citizens' rights are suspended for no good reason.

"The Executive arm has full authority to utilise these emergency powers, but with good reason. Implementing the state of emergency – the ultimate legislative tool rendering all rights and freedoms non-existent, must only be used as a last resort.

"Therefore, this Independence Day is a solemn one. For whilst we mark 59 years an independent nation, we do so with none of our constitutional rights and freedoms. I however remain confident in the collective will of our people to get through this dark period in our history."

Persad-Bissessar said the government is unable to steer the country out of the pandemic and accused the government of "burying their heads in the sand" by failing to introduce new strategies to control the spread of the coronavirus while stimulating employment.

She also called on the public to do their part in restoring TT's greatness, while committing her party to defending the rights of citizens.

"There must be a clear plan to create jobs, generate revenue, and develop the right environment to encourage new business development. The UNC has a prepared plan that will ensure resilient economic recovery and growth ensuring a rebounding economy.

"Today, on the 59th anniversary of our independence, I call on each citizen to recommit to work to rebuild, restore and renew our great nation. We will face the challenges today as we have done in the past, side by side. United, we will overcome the challenges before us, and rebuild and renew our nation."

Referring to the Industrial Stabilisation Act of 1965, which sought to criminalise industrial action, she said TT's resilience has been tested in the past but reminded the public that the sacrifices made by this country's forefathers should strengthen their resolve for a better future.