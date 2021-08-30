Patriots remain unbeaten after whipping Amazon Warriors

Dwayne Bravo of St Kitts/Nevis Patriots pulls a ball for a six during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 8 between St Kitts/Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts, on Sunday. (Photo by CPL T20/Getty Images) -

A 72-RUN fourth-wicket partnership from Sherfane Rutherford (59 not out) and captain Dwayne Bravo (22) set the stage for St Kitts/Nevis Patriots to secure a six-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament on Sunday.

This win for hosts Patriots at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts saw them maintain an unblemished record thus far of three wins in as many matches. They remain atop the CPL standings on six points; their best start to the campaign since they replaced Antigua Hawksbills in 2015.

Batting first, the Warriors got off to a flying start as veteran Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez quickly got off the mark by sweeping through square leg for an opening boundary. Opening partner Chanderpaul Hemraj played cautiously but closed off the second over by cutting through backward point for four off fast bowler Paul Van Meekeren.

Hafeez then cracked Van Meekeren for a maximum before Hemraj pulled through mid-wicket and then cut through point to secure back-to-back boundaries off Dominic Drakes.

However, left-arm Fabian Allen removed Hemraj with the score on 47 after 6.3 overs. Hafeez and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer then turned the tables on Allen in the ninth over as the duo hit him for one four each.

A change of bowling attack saw leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed and medium pacer Bravo enter but neither reaped dividends from their opening two overs.

Allen returned and Hetmyer took a liking to the Jamaican as he smashed 16, inclusive of two fours and a six, from the 15th over. The left-hander then hit Bravo for a maximum towards long off while Hafeez continued to pile on the runs.

Meereken’s return to the attack saw him hit for four off his second ball courtesy Hetmyer. However, he was able to make the breakthrough and have both Hetmyer (52) and Hafeez (70) caught out in consecutive balls of the 18th over (148/3).

Brandon King and captain Nicholas Pooran completed the innings and got to 166 for three after 20 overs.

In their turn at the crease, Patriots openers Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis played smartly until they got to 69 when Lewis fell for 30. The WI white-ball opener hit two sixes and two fours but was dismissed by evergreen leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali didn’t last long as he was caught behind by Anthony Bramble off pacer Odean Smith (73/2). Four runs later, Tahir struck again, bowling Thomas for a well-played 31 from 29 balls which entailed four fours (77/3).

In came Bravo, who steadied the innings with Rutherford to lead the Patriots closer to victory. The pair played patiently, running between the wickets and punishing bad deliveries. Bravo’s knock off 22 from 20 balls was made up of one six and two fours.

The former Trinbago Knight Riders skipper was dismissed with just nine balls to go, caught by Warriors skipper Pooran off Naveen Ul Haq (149/4).

With 17 runs needed for victory, Rutherford belted Ul Haq for back-to-back sixes and hit a single to bring Allen up to strike. Needing four run from four balls, Allen top-edged Smith to fine leg for four and handed the Patriots a well-earned win.

For his heroics with the bat, Rutherford captured the man of the match honours.

Scores:

AMAZON WARRIORS 166-5 (20 overs) - Mohammad Hafeez 70, Shimron Hetmyer 52; Paul van Meekeren 2-23 vs PATRIOTS 168-4 (19.2 overs) - Sherfane Rutherford 59 not out, Devon Thomas 31, Evin Lewis 30; Imran Tahir 2-26. Patriots won by six wickets.