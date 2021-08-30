Murdered Trincity man was harassed by neighbours

Marcus Edwards, 36, was shot dead at his Dinsley home on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY EDWARDS FAMILY - PHOTO COURTESY EDWARDS FAMILY

The relatives of murdered taxi driver Marcus Edwards say he had a contentious history with other residents of the area.

Edwards, 36, was shot dead at his home at Sooknanan Trace, Dinsley, on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Edwards' common-law-wife Darielle Lashley said he was often treated as an outcast.

"They used to do things to harass and bully him. They didn't like him being there at all. Last year we had some issues with people in the area. We made reports and so on.

"We shouldn't have to be here right now."

Another relative said two years ago Edwards' television was stolen and suspected it may have been done by the residents.

Edwards was one of four people shot dead in the Northern Division over the weekend.

Asked what she felt could be done to better protect neighbourhoods from criminals, Lashley said a combination of stricter policing and community outreach was needed to address crime.

"We need to better to prevent certain things, have more surveillance in the neighbourhoods, maybe counselling for the youths that want to lime on the block.

"This street life is not it. Find the Lord and find something to do. Even if you don't have any passes, learn a trade or something."

Lashley said Edwards also worked as a driver for the Children's Authority and dreamed of being a farmer and opening his own car rental business.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.