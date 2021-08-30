Independence memorial service for Dr Eric Williams in Tobago

Dr Eric Williams Memorial Committee chairman Reginald Vidale. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale.

The Dr Eric Williams Memorial Committee will host a memorial service for the nation's first prime minister on Independence Day at the Scarborough Methodist Church from 4.30pm.

Rev Janis Wilson, moderator of the Methodist church, is expected to officiate the service.

At the service, awards will be given out to Tobagonians who have contributed significantly to the development of the island in their respective fields.

TT will be celebrating its 59th anniversary as an independent nation.

Reginald Vidale, the chairman of the committee, will also host a ceremony at the Scarborough Esplanade, Tobago, where a commemoration book will be signed.

The event, which runs from 10am to 12 noon, takes place at the I Love You Tobago gateway sign.

Vidale said he got approval from the police on Friday and all covid19 protocols will be observed.

“I have not extended an open invitation for that so whoever hears and would like to sign the book is free to do so,” he said.