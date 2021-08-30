Independence Day vaccination drive in Moruga

File photo by Marvin Hamilton.

On Tuesday, the Art Society of Mt Hope will team up with the Mass Vaccination Coordination Centre to hold a mobile vaccination clinic in Moruga.

The clinic will make eight stops in Moruga, offering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The society’s president, Farlon Seechan, told Newsday, “We’re trying our best to get residents in the area to take the vaccine. When we go, we’ll let the doctors talk to the villagers to try to persuade them to come and get their vaccine.

“We’ve already miked the area and handed out flyers inviting them.”

While it chose Moruga, Seechan said the society considered several communities for the mobile clinic.

Communities were assessed on the basis of potential barriers like transport issues and a potential lack of information on which to make a decision that might have stopped residents from getting vaccinated

Though the society isn’t expecting a large turnout for the drive, it is hoping to vaccinate at least 100 people.

Venues for the mobile clinic:

Marac Community Centre 10am

La Lune Recreational Ground 11am

Gran Chemin Fishing Facility 11.30am

Penal Road Junction 1pm

Taylor Road Junction 2pm

Samuel Cooper Junction 2.30pm

Hindustan Junction 3,30pm

George Village Junction 4pm.