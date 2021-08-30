South cops find loaded gun, ganja

Photo via TTPS

Police found a loaded gun in an abandoned car, and marijuana hidden under a galvanised sheet in an open area in separate incidents during an "intelligence-led" anti-crime exercise in the Southern and South Western Divisions on Friday.

On Sunday, a police release said the officers also arrested Shawn Forde, 43, a vendor, from Victoria Village in San Fernando, for having an offensive weapon (dagger). PC Ferguson charged him.

PC Lange found a Smith and Wesson gun with four rounds of .38 ammunition in an abandoned car at Sunset Drive in Mon Desir.

The officer took the gun.

While searching an open area at Pleasantville Avenue, Pleasantville, PC Boodram found five packets of marijuana hidden under a galvanise. The officers took the marijuana, which weighed 123 grammes.

The exercise took place between 11 am and 8 pm on Friday. Police targeted several "drug blocks" and, with warrants, searched six houses.

Two of the warrants were in the South Western Division, South Oropouche, and Mon Desir.

The others were at Coffee Street in San Fernando, Pleasantville, and Barrackpore, in the Southern Division.

Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, ASP Ramdass and Insp Phillip co-ordinated the exercise.

Sgt Charles, acting Cpls Bahadur and Bhagwandeen supervised the exercise which included officers of the Southern Division Task Force and the Canine Branch.