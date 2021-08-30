CMO: One covid19 child patient discharged from hospital

File photo: Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.

CHIEF Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram said one of ten children who were recently diagnosed with covid19 has been discharged from the parallel health care system, established to treat covid19 patients.

But Parasram said another covid19-positive child was admitted, after the other child was allowed to go home.

He was speaking at the virtual health news conference on Monday.

He was supported by paediatrician Dr Camille Green, who underscored the urgency for parents to ensure their 12-18-year-old children are fully vaccinated against covid19 as soon as possible.

While the number of paediatric covid19 patients in the parallel health care system remains at ten, Parasram said, "There is not the same ten. We had one discharged...I believe from the Point Fortin facility, and one addition of a person.

"We have nine ward-level cases and one (patient) in ICU (intensive care unit) at this time."

Asked about the ages and genders of the children, Parasram said, "We cannot disclose the ages or sex of the children for reasons of patient confidentiality."

He added Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has previously explained why this is never done for any patient.

But in general terms, with respect to the ages of the ten paediatric patients, Parasram said, "They would have spanned the entire gammut of 0-18 years of age."

On parental consent for children to take a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved covid19 vaccine, Parasram said parents cannot choose which vaccine their 12-18-year-old child could have.

"The reason there is no choice at this time is because there is only one vaccine approved for use in Trinidad and Tobago and by WHO for children 12-18 years of age (Pfizer)."

On vaccine hesitancy, Parasram said Deyalsingh met virtually on Monday with the CEOS of all regional health authorities on the communication strategy being used to encourage people who are unvaccinated, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Parasram said Pfizer had applied to the WHO to be able to administer booster shots (third shots) of its vaccine.

"They I believe are the only ones who have applied to WHO."

Parasram said TT follows all recommendations from the WHO on vaccination, so, he said, "'We will wait until WHO gives the green light for Pfizer to be used as a booster."

Oother vaccine manufacturers may follow Pfizer's lead, he said.

AstraZeneca has recently shown research that there is a longer lasting protection with its covid19 vaccine, relative to other vaccines, and possibly lifelong protection, he said.

He reiterated that the Health Ministry has covid19 vaccines in stock.

While the emphasis remains getting the majority of the population fully vaccinated first, Parasram said, "If there are vulnerable people who require boosters, we go down that way..but we will wait and see what the data shows."

Green said, "We all know that prevention is better than cure. Every day in TT, adults and children are infected with covid19.Every day, some one dies from covid19.

"Our numbers have been hundreds of infections...deaths have been in the tens...and there are few and far days in between..where we have had no deaths."

Against this background, she asked, "When will we accept covid19 vaccines?"

Green urged people and specifically parents, not to be reactive "when numbers are large or deaths increase."

The evidence of the effects of the delta variant raging and spreading rapidly in the developed world, she warned, is clear for every one to see and understand.

"We know it is not going to spare TT. It will be here soon enough, if not already here.Now is the time to get your 12-18-year-old vaccinated."

She told parents that once the get their children vaccinated, "They will be prepared with an immuno response...armed and readyy for any infection..especially the delta infection."

Vaccination and vaccine hesitancy, she said, are issues that TT has been dealing with, long before covid19, by age 12, children have been vaccinated about 42 times against various illnesses such as tetanus and hepatitis B.

She said vaccine hesitancy in TT could be traced back to the HPV vaccine (used to prevent cervical and genital cancers) and parents worrying whether their teenage children would have sexual intercourse if they took that vaccine.

Green added this vaccine is part of the national schedule of vaccination and all vaccines given to children are rigorously scrutinised by agencies like the WHO, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

She reiterated that covid19 infections are everywhere and all covid19 vaccines now is use have been approved by the WHO.

"Now is the time to get your 12-18-year-old vaccinated. Let's not wait for children to become extremely unwell and die. We really do not want to see your child in hospital."

Parsaram said the Education and Health ministries are currently changing the ways the Pfizer vaccine is distributed to 12-18-year-olds, adding, "Hopefully some announcements will be made later on in the week,"

Referring to statements Deyalsingh made at a news conference on August 28, Parasram said the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine will be "available in all health centres..all mass (vaccination) sites...including private and public...as well as the drive-through (sites), and no appointments will be required."

He also said there have been no reports of anyone experiencing an allergic reaction after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As with other covid19 vaccines, he said, the symptoms are mild and include things like soreness at the infection site and brief lethargy.

He made no comment on the extension of the state of emergency from August 29-November 29 or an investigation with respect to alleged fake vaccination cards.