Carnival Runner water taxi taking on water

Officials at the scene of a tilting Carnival Runner, a 41-metre high speed passenger catamaran ferry, taking on water at the water taxi terminal, King's Wharf, Lady Hailes Avenue in San Fernando. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

On Monday morning, the Carnival Runner water taxi began taking on water at the San Fernando Terminal on Lady Hailes Avenue.

When Newsday visited the terminal, firemen and officials were seen working on the vessel.

Eyewitnesses told Newsday the boat had been taking in water for several hours.

In a press release, the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (NIDCO) said the vessel began taking on water at 4am on Monday.

The release added, “A team of officials from NIDCO, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service and the PoS Regional Corporation are working towards stabilising the vessel.

“Based on the current operations it is expected that the vessel will be stabilised before 1pm today (Monday).”

Professional divers are also part of the team investigating the incident.