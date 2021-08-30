Caricom vows to help rebuild Haiti

Ariel Henry -

THE CARIBBEAN Community (Caricom), following a high-level special meeting of the bureau of heads of government on Friday, has vowed "unstinting support for Haiti" as it still seeks to recover from the devastating August 14 earthquake and successive Tropical Storm Grace.

The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne and included Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Amery Browne and Belize's Prime Minister John Briceño, Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and others.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry provided an update on the country, noting that his government was dealing with three priorities simultaneously, including relief and reconstruction following the earthquake, the need for credible and transparent elections, and the delivery of justice following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

The statement said, "Prime Minister Henry outlined the effects of the aftermath of the earthquake which struck on 14 August, and the passage of Tropical Storm Grace which affected the entire southern peninsula of the country on 16 August.

"He pointed out that the needs would be clearer after the Post Disaster Needs Assessment was completed in five weeks. Prime Minister Henry commended Caricom for its early moral and material support.

"The bureau was of the view that the community must be at the forefront of ensuring that its member state Haiti has a fresh start...The bureau noted that the crisis presented a good opportunity to rebuild Haiti and offered the assistance of the community in those areas in which member states had expertise such as the elections process, judicial and investigative support for the inquiry into the death of President Moïse and the restoration of the democratic institutions."

A number of member states pledged financial donations to address the immediate needs of the country and there was agreement on the need for a sustained development effort over the long term to give Haiti a fresh start, as well as a need for a robust and well-coordinated humanitarian response and vaccination effort was also highlighted.

Support was also offered with respect to curbing the crime and violence in Haiti.