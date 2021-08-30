Caribbean countries grappling with covid19

Dr Lester Simon photo source: theworldnews.net

ANTIGUA and Barbuda, Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe and Martinique are among some of the Caribbean countries that have been hardest hit within recent times by covid19.

According to a Jamaica Observer report on Monday, the covid19 delta variant is now the major strain of covid19 in Antigua and Barbuda. Head of laboratory at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre Dr Lester Simon said the delta variant is fuelling an increase in covid19 cases in the country. Simon said samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad and Tobago for analysis have found a significant number of delta cases in Antigua and Barbuda.

He was quoted as saying: "I could in fact be more because there were six unknown…because the material was not of high enough quality and there were two that were likely to be delta, but they weren't 100 per cent certain…so I left those out.

“But of the 59 that were conclusive, 34 of them or 58 per cent of them were delta and 20, or 34 per cent were alpha, and three and five per cent respectively, beta and gamma."

Simon added, "So what it says to us is that in simple language, not only are the four variants of concern here, but delta has taken over Antigua and Barbuda."

In Puerto Rico, several restriction have been implemented to reduce the spread of covid19 on the island. These include closing certain private businesses, banning alcohol sales after midnight and re

An Associated Press report on Monday said these measures will be in effect from September 2-23. Puerto Rico government spokesman Pedro Pierlusi said,"We are on the right track but there was no alternative."

He said a recent spike in covid19 cases and deaths in Puerto Rico wasblamed largely on the delta variant.

AP said Puerto Rico is currently reporting a ten per cent covid19 positivity rate in its 3.3 million population compared to 1.4 per cent in June.

Pierlusi said, "“Getting vaccinated is an act of citizen responsibility.”

To date, Puerto Rico has reported more than 141,500 confirmed covid19 cases and more than 2,800 deaths. More than two million people there are fully vaccinated.

An August 16 CGTN report said the French navy transported 100 tonnes of oxygen to its Caribbean dependency of Martinique to assist health care personnel in treating covid19 infections there. The report said Martinique and Guadeloupe, another French Caribbean territory, have been experiencing unprecedented incidence rates of covid19, The report said both islands are under strict lockdowns to try to curb the spread of infections.

An August 11 Travel Weekly report said Jamaica imposed tighter restrictions to curb a rise in covid19 cases there. At a news conference on August 10, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the restrictions will be in effect until August 31.

He warned no movement in public may happen if the numbers of covid19 cases do not drop. The restrictions include 7 am-5pm curfews, Monday to Friday; 6 pm-5 am. Saturday curfews; 2 pm-5 am Sunday curfews; nightclubs closed; gyms, zoos, restaurants and bars open at 50 per cent capacity, with social distancing in effect; and mandatory mask-wearing in public.