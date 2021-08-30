A history of disability in TT

On paper, TT has many policies etc regarding disabilities. - courtesy Sataish Rampersad

DR RADICA MAHASE

Tomorrow, August 31, TT celebrates 59 years as an independent nation. Dr Eric Williams, in his address to the nation, stated, “Democracy means recognition of the rights of others. Democracy means equality of opportunity for all in education, in the public service, and in private employment…Democracy means the protection of the weak against the strong…Democracy means responsibility of the Government to its citizens…”

Simply put, democracy means recognising every single individual in the independent nation state. Today, can we say that people with disabilities are fully included and represented within our nation state?

Disability is defined as a physical or mental condition that limits a person’s participation, abilities or activities. It doesn’t include people with special needs – special needs usually refer to those with learning disabilities such as autism, etc. The most recent data, the 2011 census, shows that there are approximately 26,234 adult females and 26,010 adult males with disabilities in TT and 3,302 children aged 0-17 years with a disability. There is a noted absence of data on the population of people with special educational needs.

Where are we, 59 years after Independence?

First, at the legislative level, we look good on paper. We have a constitution that speaks about the “recognition and protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms.” It is a beautifully worded document, enshrining the principle of equality, laying the foundation of an independent state with a strong concept of nationhood.

However, while the Constitution speaks about “discrimination by reason of race, origin, colour, religion or sex,” it does not speak directly to discrimination against people with disabilities, a significant issue in our country.

We also brag about signing (2007) and ratifying (2015) the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. TT is one of 164 signatories to this convention and as such, is “required to develop and carry out policies, laws and administrative measures for securing the rights recognised in the convention and abolish laws, regulations, customs and practices that constitute discrimination” so that the situation of people with disabilities can be improved in all areas.

We have also signed and ratified (1990) the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women as well as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1991).

As part of Caricom, we joined other member states in the Declaration of Pétion Ville (2013) to show our commitment to the rights of people with disabilities.

Nationally, we have an Equal Opportunity Act (2000); the Children’s Authority Act (2002); an Inclusive Education Policy (2009) and a National Policy on Persons with Disabilities (updated 2019). Additionally, within government ministries we have departments dealing with disabilities such as the Disability Affairs Unit at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and at the Tobago House of Assembly.

As I said earlier, we look good on paper. On a theoretical level, we have covered our bases and it appears that people with disabilities in TT are an important part of our nation state. As a country we can show that we are not discriminating against anyone with a disability, adult or child, male or female because our documents cover gender, age, ethnicity and so on.

The reality is a whole different story. Discrimination against people with disabilities occurs at all levels in this country – from lack of equal access to education, health services, employment opportunities and housing to social stigma and limitations in mobility because of inaccessible buildings, etc.

Fifty-nine years later and Williams’ concept of a democracy has faded as far as people with disabilities are concerned. While legislation and comprehensive policies on the rights of people with disabilities are instrumental in creating a more democratic country, the lack of effective implementation of these legislation means that not everyone is equal within the nation state.

Having a series of well-worded policies, sitting on a shelf somewhere in a dusty room of a government building does not improve the lives of people with disabilities in any way. All it does is continue to demonstrate that while we may be an independent country, we do not have a strong democracy and we discriminate against people with disabilities.

What is even worse is that 59 years later we still do not have a strong vision of what it truly means to be a nation state, one where every single individual is included and treated equally.

Radica Mahase is the founder/director of Support Autism T&T